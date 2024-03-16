Gasoline prices in Russia grow to maximum since fall 2023

The cost of gasoline at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange exceeded 60,000 rubles per ton of AI 95, which happened for the first time since September 2023. Russian media report.

RBK drew attention to the rise in prices. The source of the media outlet notes the potential seriousness of the situation for the market against the background of «the events that have taken place» — the attack of Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries.

Other types of fuel, in particular AI 92 gasoline and diesel fuel, have also gone up in price, but prices have not reached record levels.

Retail gasoline prices remained stable throughout the winter, but the latest data from Rosstat are from March 11, so it is too early to judge the impact of wholesale prices on retail. Interviewed experts note that drone attacks hit the gasoline sector to a greater extent.

Sergei Kondratyev, RBK’s interlocutor and head of the economic department of the Institute of Energy and Finance (IEF), notes the possible consequences of the incident at Ryazan refinery. In his opinion, if the primary refining units are shut down for several weeks, it may lead to a 4.3-4.7 percent reduction in refining and reduce gasoline production, and given the situation at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery, it may drop by 8-9 percent.