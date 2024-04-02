12:07
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce fuel marking

It is planned to introduce mandatory marking of oil products from June 1, 2024 in Kyrgyzstan. The draft decree of the Cabinet of Ministers was submitted for public discussion by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

It is noted that the rule will be applied all types of fuel. The Ministry of Economy notes that gasoline and diesel fuel are sold exclusively by filling stations. Therefore, it is proposed that these products be marked with molecular markers that cannot be removed from the fuel and can be checked for their presence using special devices.

In 2022, the excise tax on petroleum products imported from the EAEU countries amounted to 3,379.4 billion soms. This is less than in 2021 by 267 million soms, or 7.3 percent.

At the same time, according to the data of the service of Unaa state institution, a record number of cars was imported to Kyrgyzstan in 2023 — 184,789 units, which is 4.48 times more than in 2022, and 10 times more than in 2020-2021.

«In addition, according to the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, in 2023, the economic growth reached 4.4 percent, construction increased by 8 percent, agriculture — by 7.3 percent, wholesale and retail trade — by 7.5 percent. In 2023, at least 9,599 liters of fuel and lubricants were withdrawn from illegal sale. Considering all this, we note the presence of a high shadow component in the fuel and lubricants market. For its legalization and introduction of advanced methods of administration, we consider it advisable to introduce marking,» the Ministry of Economy and Commerce said.
