Russia to impose ban on export of gasoline for six months

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin approved a ban on gasoline exports for six months, which will take effect on March 1, 2024. RBK reports citing its sources.

In addition, according to their information, it was decided to increase the norm of diesel sales on the stock exchange to 16 percent. The temporary export ban will not be applied to the agreed volumes of supplies to the EAEU countries, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak turned to the Prime Minister with a proposal to introduce a temporary ban on gasoline exports. In a letter dated February 21, he emphasized that the domestic market would soon experience a season of increased demand for fuel, associated with the period of spring field work, scheduled repairs at oil refineries, as well as summer vacations.

«In order to level out the roaring demand for petroleum products, it is necessary to take measures that help stabilize prices on the domestic petroleum products market,» the media outlet quoted Alexander Novak, who argued this with data of monitoring prices on the fuel market.

Exchange prices for gasoline AI 92, AI 95 and summer diesel fuel have increased by 8-23 percent since the beginning of 2024. At the same time, in the wholesale segment, the growth rate of gasoline prices was lower — 1.6-6 percent, while diesel prices fell. At retail, the cost of AI 92 and AI 95 decreased by 2 and 1 kopecks per liter, respectively, and summer diesel fell in price by 0.1 percent, or 7 kopecks, per liter. The winter diesel price remained at the same level.