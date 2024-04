At least 9,599 liters of fuel and lubricants were withdrawn from illegal sale in 2023. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Tax Service.

It is noted that in 2022 the figure was 3,422 liters.

«There is an increase in the illegal sale of fuel and lubricants from tanks on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, as evidenced by the data of the Tax Service on the seizure of fuel,» the Ministry of Economy said.