Antimonopoly Service names reason for increase in prices for fuel in Kyrgyzstan

A slight increase in selling retail prices at gas stations in the republic is associated with an increase in selling prices at refineries. The Antimonopoly Regulation Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, as part of an agreement on cooperation in the petroleum products market, a working meeting was held between the service and oil traders to provide agricultural producers with the necessary volumes of fuels and lubricants.

«The situation on the gasoline and diesel fuel market currently remains stable. Petroleum products are supplied without interruption according to plan. There is no shortage in the market,» the state service noted.

It added that the increase in selling prices at refineries is due to increased demand in preparation for spring field work in neighboring countries.