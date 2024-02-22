11:44
Gasoline prices grow slightly in Kyrgyzstan for two weeks

Gasoline prices slightly increased for two weeks of February in Kyrgyzstan. Data provided by the National Statistical Committee say.

The cost of AI-92 gasoline increased by 39 tyiyns — from 61.82 to 62.21 soms on average in the country. Compared to the same period of 2023, the price rose by 8.83 soms.

The price of AI-95 went up slightly (by 18 tyiyns) — from 68.99 to 69.17 soms. Unlike last year, its price increased by 9.38 soms.

Prices for diesel fuel remain stable — 70.79 soms per liter. This is 3.72 soms less than in 2023.
