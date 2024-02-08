11:17
All types of fuel fall in price in Kyrgyzstan over the past month

All types of fuel fell in price in Kyrgyzstan in January 2024, compared to December 2023. Data provided by the National Statistical Committee say.

If as of December 31 last year AI 95 gasoline cost an average 71.36 soms in the republic, then by the end of January this year it fell in price by 2.37 soms — to 68.99 soms. However, compared to January 2023, the price increased by 7.15 soms.

AI 92 gasoline fell in price by 1.91 soms — from 63.73 to 61.82 soms. But, compared to the first month of last year, its price increased by 6.24 soms.

Price of diesel fuel has decreased both compared to December 2023 and January last year. If at the end of December diesel fuel cost 71.48 soms, then at the end of January its price was 69 tyiyns lower — 70.79 soms. Compared to January 2023, its cost decreased by 3.74 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/286214/
views: 145
