Laboratory to test quality of gasoline and diesel to be built in Kyrgyzstan

It is planned to build a new laboratory in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova said at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, the laboratory will be built under the Environmental Monitoring Department.

«The department deals with monitoring pollution of environment, including air, land, water and soil. But we don’t have a laboratory that would check the quality of gasoline and diesel fuel,» Asel Raimkulova noted.

She added that $1,450 million is allocated for the construction of the facility.
