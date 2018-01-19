Omurbek Babanov deprived of deputy seat

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan deprived Omurbek Babanov of his deputy seat based on his statement on early resignation. The decision was made unanimously.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against the leader of Respublika-Ata Jurt party and other individuals. He is accused of public calls for violent change of the constitutional system and the incitement of national, racial or religious hatred. It is about the speech of Omurbek Babanov during the pre-election campaign at a meeting with residents of Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh on September 28.

After the presidential elections, Omurbek Babanov left Kyrgyzstan. According to some information, he went to Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for treatment. Now he is in Moscow (Russia).

After the criminal prosecution, Omurbek Babanov announced that he was leaving politics.