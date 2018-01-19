22:40
+1
USD 69.44
EUR 84.74
RUB 1.22
English

Largest number of traffic accidents victims recorded on Bishkek – Osh road

The highest number of victims was recorded in traffic accidents on Bishkek — Osh and Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart roads. The head of the Main Department for Road Safety Kanat Dzhumagaziev told at a meeting of the parliamentary faction Respublika — Ata Jurt today.

According to him, 578 citizens were killed on these roads in 2017.

The deputies noted that the government should revise the Smart City project plan and first of all install video cameras on Bishkek — Osh and Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart roads.
link:
views: 134
Print
Related
8 traffic accidents with participation of patrol police registered in 2017
Pedestrians become victims of drivers in 43 traffic accidents from 100
Number of traffic accidents victims for 10 years exceeds Afghan war casualties
Avalanches forcibly descended on Bishkek-Osh road
Tank truck with fuel turns over on Bishkek - Osh highway
Bishkek-Osh road to be temporarily blocked due to descent of avalanches
Two tank trucks turn over on Bishkek-Osh highway
Military equipment used to clear Bishkek-Osh road
Criminal case on traffic accident with Temir Dzhumakadyrov sent to court
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan orders to instill order on Bishkek-Osh road
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Results of 2017 in Kyrgyzstan. Prices begin to grow after economy Results of 2017 in Kyrgyzstan. Prices begin to grow after economy