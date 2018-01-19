Largest number of traffic accidents victims recorded on Bishkek – Osh road

The highest number of victims was recorded in traffic accidents on Bishkek — Osh and Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart roads. The head of the Main Department for Road Safety Kanat Dzhumagaziev told at a meeting of the parliamentary faction Respublika — Ata Jurt today.

According to him, 578 citizens were killed on these roads in 2017.

The deputies noted that the government should revise the Smart City project plan and first of all install video cameras on Bishkek — Osh and Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart roads.