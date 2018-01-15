CEC not aware of date of Omurbek Babanov’s deprivation of deputy seat

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has still not received a notice from the deputy of the Parliament Omurbek Babanov. Deputy Chairman of the Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the former presidential candidate, MP Omurbek Babanov, said about the withdrawal from the big politics and his resignation as a deputy. Abdyzhapar Bekmatov explained that Omurbek Babanov would be deprived of his seat only on the basis of his notice.

"The CEC cannot make a decision only after his public statement about resignation. This is not a document. Moreover, the statement appeared in social networks," said Abdyzhapar Bekmatov.

The Parliament can also sent a recommendation on ​​early deprivation of Omurbek Babanov of his seat. According to the regulations, a deputy leaves the Parliament if he or she missed more than 30 working days without good reason. Omurbek Babanov left the country right after the presidential elections on October 15, 2017.