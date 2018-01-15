19:58
-6
USD 69.37
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.23
English

CEC not aware of date of Omurbek Babanov’s deprivation of deputy seat

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has still not received a notice from the deputy of the Parliament Omurbek Babanov. Deputy Chairman of the Commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the former presidential candidate, MP Omurbek Babanov, said about the withdrawal from the big politics and his resignation as a deputy. Abdyzhapar Bekmatov explained that Omurbek Babanov would be deprived of his seat only on the basis of his notice.

"The CEC cannot make a decision only after his public statement about resignation. This is not a document. Moreover, the statement appeared in social networks," said Abdyzhapar Bekmatov.

The Parliament can also sent a recommendation on ​​early deprivation of Omurbek Babanov of his seat. According to the regulations, a deputy leaves the Parliament if he or she missed more than 30 working days without good reason. Omurbek Babanov left the country right after the presidential elections on October 15, 2017.
link:
views: 145
Print
Related
CEC cannot deprive Omurbek Babanov of deputy seat due to absence of notice
NTS no longer belongs to Omurbek Babanov
MP Omurbek Babanov comments on situation around NTS
CEC to decide on transfer of Omurbek Tekebayev’s deputy seat
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on criminal case against Omurbek Babanov
New leader of parliamentary faction Respublika – Ata Jurt elected
Protesters in Talas have nothing to do with Omurbek Babanov
Dissatisfied with elections results people gather for march in Talas
Omurbek Babanov about his possible departure from Kyrgyzstan
Omurbek Babanov not ready to congratulate winner of presidential elections
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow