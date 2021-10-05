15:13
Kamchybek Tashiev's son gives up seat of deputy of Jalal-Abad City Council

Deputy of the Jalal-Abad City Council, Taimuras Tashiev, has given up his deputy seat. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

City’s PEC has no yet received his statement on abdication of the deputy powers.

The eldest son of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, was elected a deputy of the Jalal-Abad City Council from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party at the local elections.

Experts associate the decision with the intention of the son of Sadyr Japarov’s friend to participate in the parliamentary elections.
