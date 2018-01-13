18:41
-3
USD 69.37
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.23
English

Transportation of goods within EEU becomes cheaper for Kyrgyzstan

Transportation of goods within the Eurasian Economic Union became cheaper for Kyrgyzstan. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

According to EEC press service, a single tariff for the transportation of goods by rail from Kyrgyzstan to other EEU countries through Kazakhstan was introduced in December 2017. This made it possible to remove one more obstacle in the Eurasian economic space and was the result of a constructive dialogue between the two countries of the union.

In addition, in November 2017, the EEU court adopted an advisory decision, according to which a single tariff should be applied in accordance with the Agreement on EEU in the implementation of such transportations. Earlier, despite the precepts of the EEU law, the transportation of goods by rail between member states and certain regions of Kyrgyzstan through the territory of Kazakhstan was carried out at higher rates of the transit tariff.

According to Karine Minasyan, a member of the Board on Information Technologies, Information and Communication Technologies of EEC, the decision of the Government of Kazakhstan was another step towards the formation of a barrier-free economic space and the implementation of the principle of «four freedoms,» allowing free movement of goods, services, capital and labor throughout the entire territory of the EEU.
link:
views: 178
Print
Related
Customs Code of EEU. Everything you need to know about it
Sapar Isakov reprimands number of officials, some fired
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market
President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU
EEU Customs Code. Parliament accuses Cabinet of "political mistake"
Parliament deputies to meet for extraordinary session today
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratifies Customs Code of EEU
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Thanks to EEU, Kyrgyzstan becomes leader in economic growth
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan discuss road map
Oleg Pankratov: Digitization can solve all problems between EEU countries
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow