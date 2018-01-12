Renovated State Historical Museum to open in March

Opening of the renovated State Historical Museum, with the progress of the reconstruction of which Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted today, is planned for March 2018. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recommended to supplement expositions of the museum.

As the department informed, after the reconstruction, the Historical Museum will turn into a modern museum that meets all the requirements, where it will be possible to get more detailed information in several languages ​​with the help of media stations and interactive tables. General construction works have already been completed, work on the installation of exhibition materials and lighting continues.

The building underwent major repairs of internal premises — walls, roof; external and internal communications were completely replaced, equipment and media sets were installed.

Repair of the adjacent territory of the museum is carried out at the expense of the Administration for Cooperation and Development under the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey (TIKA).

Taking into account that the museum’s storage facilities have not enough exhibits from the periods of the Yenisei Khaganate and the Kyrgyz Great Power, the content of these sections is mainly disclosed through media screens. Copies of a number of exhibits, located in the museums of the Russian Federation, were also made.

Content of more than 30 media stations throughout the museum is being coordinated. Each of them is devoted to a separate topic, which is shown through maps, photos, videos and is supplied with texts in Kyrgyz, Russian, English, the department informed.

In addition, the electronic audio guide in Kyrgyz, Russian, English, German, and Arabic is being recorded.

The museum has Wi-Fi, which is available to 7,000 users simultaneously.