The building of the Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College named after Tashtan Ermatov will be thoroughly renovated. The public procurement portal says.

The competition was announced by the Chui Regional Department of Capital Construction of the State Construction Committee.

It plans to spend 86,230,872 soms on the renovation.

The college trains music teachers of secondary schools, music directors, primary school teachers, physical education teachers and preschool teachers.