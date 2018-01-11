17:19
Motor fuel in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan becomes more environmentally friendly

Since January 1, gasoline and diesel fuel entering the retail market of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan must comply with the ecological classes K4 and K5. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The use of these fuels will reportedly reduce emissions of harmful substances. For example, in comparison with the ecological class K3, the content of sulfur in gasoline will decrease 3-fold for K4 gasoline and 15 times — for gasoline K5 (150 mg / kg, 50 mg / kg and 10 mg / kg).

The sulfur content in K4 diesel fuel is 7 times lower, and in diesel K5 — 35 times lower than in the same type of fuel K3 (50 mg / kg and 10 mg / kg vs. 350 mg / kg).

«Force of transitional provisions of the technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union On requirements for automobile and aviation gasoline, diesel and marine fuel, jet fuel and fuel oil, which allow the use of fuel of ecological class K3, have ended on December 31, 2017. Armenia, Russia and Belarus switched to gasoline K5 by December 31, 2016, and diesel fuel K5 — by December 31, 2015,» the report said.
