450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018

In 2018, about 450,000 tons of oil will be supplied to Kyrgyzstan via Tuymazy-Omsk-Novosibirsk oil pipeline. The First Vice President of Transneft Maxim Grishanin said in an interview with the corporate magazine Pipeline Oil Transportation, Interfax reported.

Deliveries will be provided in accordance with the concluded intergovernmental agreement of the Ministry of Energy of Russia.

At the same time, an increase in oil supplies from Russia to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China will require expansion of the pipeline. The question of its financing remains open.

In the summer, Transneft confirmed the technical possibility of transporting oil to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan through Kazakhstan in the amount of up to 0.5 million tons. The company expected receipt of applications from Gazprom Neft, LUKOIL, Rosneft, and Russneft.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia revised the agreement on duty-free shipments of petroleum products to the Kyrgyz Republic in favor of increasing supplies of crude oil for its processing at the plants in Kara-Balta and Tokmak. However, in the end, officials miscalculated. The declared amount of oil was not processed at refineries, and fuel began to rise in price. Over the past two weeks, despite assurances from the State Antimonopoly Service, diesel fuel in Kyrgyzstan has increased in price by almost one and a half soms.
