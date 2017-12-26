Kyrgyzstan to start issue of birth certificates in maternity hospitals

In the near future, a birth certificate can be obtained immediately upon discharge from the maternity hospital, the press center of the Ministry of Health informed.

According to it, the Ministry and the State Registration Service are working on the integration of the database on the born and the deceased.

At least 16 laptops, 9 modems and 9 comboreaders for reading biometric passports were handed over by the State Registration Service to the Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction, the National Center for the Maternity and Childhood Welfare, the capital’s maternity hospitals No. 1 and 2, the city gynecological hospital, the city perinatal center, and the Osh inter-regional clinical hospital to conduct state registration of the birth and death facts.

Preparatory work is underway now. Employees of civil status record agencies in the near future will begin to conduct state registration of the fact of birth and death in maternity hospitals.