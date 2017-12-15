11:15
Only one project of public-private partnership implemented in Kyrgyzstan

«Up to date, only one project of public-private partnership (PPP) has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan — a project on the work of clinics which provide hemodialysis services,» Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said at a round table on PPP projects today.

According to him, there was a lot of controversy about how good the current law on PPP is, and eventually it was decided to change it. New bill on public-private partnership is being worked out today.

«The government will make maximum efforts to make the institute of PPP live. We clearly realize that without a good PPP law, without good steps, investments will not come. For us, the number one task is to attract direct investment. We need to develop additional mechanisms for the investor to comfortably enter the Kyrgyz market,» Sapar Isakov said.
