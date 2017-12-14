Shavkat Mirziyoyev tells how Uzbekistan to help Kyrgyzstan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev told how Uzbekistan will help Kyrgyzstan . This was announced by the head of Uzbekistan yesterday during the talks with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in the expanded format.

According to him, the key direction in the cooperation of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is the expansion of the volumes of mutual trade.

The parties want to bring the volume of trade to $ 500 million per year. And this is quite achievable, because only over the past six months, trade has grown 1.5 times, and in a number of positions — three to four times.

We need to more actively use the existing potential in trade, taking into account the common open borders, low transport costs and active free trade zones. Uzbekistan is ready to expand the supply of goods of a wide range of trade products to Kyrgyzstan. Shavkat Mirziyoyev