Shavkat Mirziyoyev tells how Uzbekistan to help Kyrgyzstan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev told how Uzbekistan will help Kyrgyzstan. This was announced by the head of Uzbekistan yesterday during the talks with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in the expanded format.

According to him, the key direction in the cooperation of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is the expansion of the volumes of mutual trade.

The parties want to bring the volume of trade to $ 500 million per year. And this is quite achievable, because only over the past six months, trade has grown 1.5 times, and in a number of positions — three to four times.

We need to more actively use the existing potential in trade, taking into account the common open borders, low transport costs and active free trade zones. Uzbekistan is ready to expand the supply of goods of a wide range of trade products to Kyrgyzstan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

«Banks of Uzbekistan are ready to provide export financing up to $ 100 million. This suggests that we really want to cooperate. It is necessary to actively use the possibilities of cooperation in the border regions. There was an offer to create a shopping mall in Osh region. We don’t mind. I think we should consider all this, do it openly and cleanly, and will trade. To increase the turnover, we will make all preferences that are possible,» the President of Uzbekistan concluded.
