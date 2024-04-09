18:09
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, who arrived in the country for a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Negotiations between the heads of delegations took place at Ala-Archa state residence.

«The meeting is being held under the sign of the President’s official visit to Kazakhstan, which gives us a good opportunity to discuss the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations. I would like to note with satisfaction that Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan interaction since the establishment of diplomatic relations has strengthened and reached the level of strategic partnership and alliance,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He stressed the great potential to increase trade turnover between the countries to $2 billion this year. In 2023, the volume of mutual trade amounted to $1,317 billion, compared to 2022 it increased by 11.6 percent. Exports amounted to $455.7 million, and imports — to $862.2 million.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov also noted the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation. The neighboring state is ready to increase exports of 195 commodity items worth $260 million.

There is wide potential in the food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical and other industries. This is also facilitated by the plans to create an industrial trade and logistics complex on the common border. The launch of the project will bring a multiplier effect and give additional impetus to trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Along with this, the parties noted the dynamic work to increase the throughput capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, as well as the attractiveness of transit for cargo carriers.
