President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan

Official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan will take place on April 18-19. The press service of the head of state confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

At the same time, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeyev told reporters that as part of the visit, the Presidents of the two countries will hold a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. The parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov will take part in the opening of the Kyrgyz Cinema Days in Kazakhstan and a number of other events.