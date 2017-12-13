Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads for official visit to Tashkent

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads for Tashkent with official visit . The head of state will visit Uzbekistan at the invitation of the president of this country Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Within the framework of the visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov is scheduled to meet with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a narrow and extended format, with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis Nurdinjon Ismoilov and the Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will lay flowers to the monument of Inviolability and Humanism and to the monument to the first president Islam Karimov.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov together with Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit the industrial exhibition. A number of documents are expected to be signed during the visit, but the border delimitation treaty is not included in their number.