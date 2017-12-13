Kyrgyzstan transfers to Uzbekistan for temporary use land plots in Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstan has decided to transfer land in Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan for temporary use, where four resorts are located. This was reported by the Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic .

According to it, the corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov.

It was reported that the decision was taken in accordance with the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan dated December 24, 1994. The document is aimed at developing tourism and attracting direct investment.

According to the decision, the procedure for registration of the ownership right of Uzbekistan for buildings and structures located on the territory of resorts «Zolotye Peski, «Rokhat NBU», «Dilorom» and «Boston» is established.

At the same time, the land plots assigned to the objects remain in the ownership of Kyrgyzstan and will be transferred for temporary use.

Simultaneously, the Uzbek side undertakes to invest funds within a certain time in order to bring these facilities to the level of three- or four-star hotels, if possible with year-round operation. At least 80 percent of the workforce will be the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic .