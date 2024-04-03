19:07
USD 89.35
EUR 95.88
RUB 0.97
English

Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek Tumanbaev

Two resorts in Jalal-Abad region were transferred to the state. The head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Kanybek Tumanbaev reported on Facebook.

According to him, these are Arstanbap and Arstanbap-Ata resorts.

Kanybek Tumanbaev noted that repairs will be made there at the instruction of the president.

«Almost all the recreational facilities that were run by the Federation of Trade Unions have been destroyed and have fallen into disrepair. Our mission is to attract investment or by our own efforts to repair them and bring them to a modern look, and then make the work of the recreation centers effective and bringing profit,» he wrote.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov imposed a moratorium on the issuance of tickets to the resorts of the Federation of Trade Unions until December 31, 2027. All this time, the health resorts will be repaired. At the same time, the Federation of Trade Unions transferred for temporary free use to the Presidential Affairs Department all the facilities of sanatorium and resort institutions that are in its ownership.
link: https://24.kg/english/290678/
views: 135
Print
Related
Moratorium imposed on issuance of tickets to resorts of Trade Unions Federation
Sadyr Japarov offers to lease out 15 more resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov comments on lease of four resorts by Uzbekistan
Four resorts to be leased out to Uzbekistan
Nature protection agency intends to close resorts without treatment facilities
Inventory of resorts and sanatoriums starts in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov bans closure of beaches for local population
Culture Minister promises to build five new ski resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov promises to open all resorts for tourists in summer
Seven resorts in Issyk-Kul region fined 250,000 soms for violations
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023 Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023
3 April, Wednesday
17:41
Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek Tumanbaev Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek...
17:05
Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos
16:56
Bishkek residents are invited to take part in spring planting of trees
16:47
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until May 4
16:43
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation extended until June