Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek Tumanbaev

Two resorts in Jalal-Abad region were transferred to the state. The head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Kanybek Tumanbaev reported on Facebook.

According to him, these are Arstanbap and Arstanbap-Ata resorts.

Kanybek Tumanbaev noted that repairs will be made there at the instruction of the president.

«Almost all the recreational facilities that were run by the Federation of Trade Unions have been destroyed and have fallen into disrepair. Our mission is to attract investment or by our own efforts to repair them and bring them to a modern look, and then make the work of the recreation centers effective and bringing profit,» he wrote.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov imposed a moratorium on the issuance of tickets to the resorts of the Federation of Trade Unions until December 31, 2027. All this time, the health resorts will be repaired. At the same time, the Federation of Trade Unions transferred for temporary free use to the Presidential Affairs Department all the facilities of sanatorium and resort institutions that are in its ownership.