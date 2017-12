The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan continues to discuss the ratification of the agreement with Uzbekistan on the security of air traffic.

Deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev asked about the situation around Ungar-Too m ountain near the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. He recalled that the radio relay station is located in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic , and the area itself is controversial. Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov noted that this issue is among those that have not yet been resolved.