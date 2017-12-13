Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs law on tax cooperation with Uzbekistan

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the law on ratification of the agreement with the government of Uzbekistan on cooperation and mutual assistance in compliance with tax legislation. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the document sets the provisions ensuring the coordination of joint activities related to the prevention, detection and suppression of tax violations, as well as providing mutual assistance in compliance with tax legislation.

In addition, the provisions of the agreement set a unified approach to solving those common problems and tasks that arise in the legal sphere of international taxation.

The law enters into force ten days after the day of its official publication. The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 7.