11:32
-6
USD 69.75
EUR 82.23
RUB 1.19
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs law on tax cooperation with Uzbekistan

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the law on ratification of the agreement with the government of Uzbekistan on cooperation and mutual assistance in compliance with tax legislation. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, the document sets the provisions ensuring the coordination of joint activities related to the prevention, detection and suppression of tax violations, as well as providing mutual assistance in compliance with tax legislation.

In addition, the provisions of the agreement set a unified approach to solving those common problems and tasks that arise in the legal sphere of international taxation.

The law enters into force ten days after the day of its official publication. The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 7.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Deputies interested in situation around disputed area near Ungar-Too mountain
Uzbekistan agrees to Kyrgyzstan's proposal on resorts
Agreement with Uzbekistan on border officials ratified
Uzbekistan submits request for arbitration against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz entrepreneurs go to Uzbekistan
Why Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make first official visit to Uzbekistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to leave for Tashkent tomorrow
Kyrgyzstan to manage Orto-Tokoy reservoir
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to make official visit to Uzbekistan
Deputies to consider agreement with Uzbekistan on Kasansai reservoir
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Korea hosts exhibition of Central Asian cultural heritage Korea hosts exhibition of Central Asian cultural heritage