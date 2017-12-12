Uzbekistan submits request for arbitration against Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan submitted request for international arbitration in the US because of Kyrgyzstan ’s decision to take four resorts to its property. This was announced today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic and fiscal policy.

Recall, by the decision of the Prime Minister Temir Sariev in April 2016, four resorts on the territory of Kyrgyzstan , «Zolotiye Peski, «Rokhat NBU», «Dilorom» and « Boston ,» were handed over into the jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan . Uzbekistan sued this decision. Now it is being considered in the USA .

An agreement on these resorts was reached during the visit of Almazbek Atambayev to Uzbekistan . For a peaceful settlement of the dispute, the government suggests concluding an agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan . Under the new document, the land of the resorts will remain the property of Kyrgyzstan , and all its property will again return to the ownership of the Uzbek side. At the same time, after registering ownership rights to this property, the Uzbek side undertakes to bring resorts to the level of 3-4 stars with possible year-round work.