Kant Russian airbase to have aircraft named after Ismailbek Taranchiev

Su-25 airplane of the Russian airbase Kant will be named after the Hero of the Soviet Union Ismailbek Taranchiev.

The ceremony will be held today, on the Day of Military Glory of the Russian Federation.

The search movement of Kyrgyzstan «Our Victory — Bizdin Zhenish» appealed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin with the initiative to name the Russian aircraft after the crew of Il-2 — its commander Ismailbek Taranchiev and the shooter Aleksey Tkachev.

The leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation approved the proposal.

Ismailbek Taranchiev is a native of Besh-Kungei village of Alamudun district of Chui region of the Kirghiz SSR, he repeated the legendary feat of Captain Gastello. Aleksey Tkachev is a native of Shuklino village, Yartsev district, Smolensk region.