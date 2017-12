Uzbekistan is ready to discuss border issues. This was announced today at a press conference by the Ambassador of the official Tashkent to Kyrgyzstan , Komil Rashidov.

According to him, the parties intend to cooperate and now the place and agenda of the first meeting of the council of plenipotentiary representatives of the border regions of Kyrgyzstan and hokims of the border regions of Uzbekistan are determined.

The head of the diplomatic mission noted that the meeting will take place the next year and expressed confidence that an agreement will be reached, since both Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are interested in this.