15:06
-4
USD 69.75
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.18
English

Certificates of laboratories in Kyrgyzstan valid throughout whole EEU territory

«Certificates issued by laboratories accredited in Kyrgyzstan will be valid in Kazakhstan and throughout the entire territory of the Eurasian Economic Union,» Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov said at a press conference today.

According to him, information that Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will be certified in Kazakhstan is untrue. Certificates issued in our country will continue to be recognized in other EEU states.

«Even those companies that have been denied access to the Kazakhstan market for one reason or another will be re-examined in Kyrgyzstan. We will study the reasons for the ban on the supply of products. If necessary, a re-laboratory study will be conducted. But our certificates will also be valid in Kazakhstan,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
Temir Sariev worries that there is no trust between member-states of EEU
Date of applying tripartite control at external borders of EEU unknown
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
List of enterprises allowed supplying products to EEU markets to be expanded
Government tells about road map between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan ready to start EEU cabotage transportation in 2018
Border situation consequences: 242 Kyrgyzstanis expelled from Kazakhstan
Number of heavy trucks in queues at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border reduces
What Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agreed on (details)
Situation at the border: Queue of 500 trucks at Ak-Tilek checkpoint
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved