Certificates of laboratories in Kyrgyzstan valid throughout whole EEU territory

«Certificates issued by laboratories accredited in Kyrgyzstan will be valid in Kazakhstan and throughout the entire territory of the Eurasian Economic Union,» Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov said at a press conference today.
According to him, information that Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will be certified in Kazakhstan is untrue. Certificates issued in our country will continue to be recognized in other EEU states.
«Even those companies that have been denied access to the Kazakhstan market for one reason or another will be re-examined in Kyrgyzstan. We will study the reasons for the ban on the supply of products. If necessary, a re-laboratory study will be conducted. But our certificates will also be valid in Kazakhstan,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.