The body of the deceased in the Turkish province Bursa Kyrgyz citizen will be sent back to her homeland. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, the General Consulate of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul , after contacting the local police, received confirmation of the fact of death, and the police of Bursa province began an investigation. The General Consulate of the Kyrgyz Republic contacted the relatives of the deceased. An agreement was reached with the Turkish airline on the free delivery of the body of the girl to her homeland.