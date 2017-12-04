18:04
People killed in traffic accident on Almaty - Bishkek road being identified

People killed in traffic accident on Almaty — Bishkek road are being identified. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

At the present, police officers work at the scene of the accident, victims and injured are being identified.

The bus driver told the Kazakh media about the accident. According to him, the road was slick with ice in the morning. At a long turn, the bus spun and turned, it fell into a ravine and turned over.

Judging by the damages, the bus turned over more than once.

Recall, the traffic accident occurred today at about 8.00 on the 62nd kilometer of Almaty — Bishkek road. The bus with 43 people was heading from Shymkent to Almaty. As a result of the traffic accident, 2 people were killed, 10 people were hospitalized.
