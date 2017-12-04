Passenger bus turns over on Almaty – Bishkek highway, two killed

Passenger bus turned over in a ditch on Almaty — Bishkek highway. Zakon.kz reported with reference to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Almaty region.

The traffic accident occurred near Uzynagash village today at about 8.00 at the 62nd kilometer of Almaty-Bishkek road. According to the information received, two people died at the scene. Ten people were taken to the hospital with various injuries, one minor was among them. Policemen continue to work at the scene.

The bus with 43 people was heading from Shymkent to Almaty. According to the preliminary version, 41-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on the glaze ice.

Investigation was started on the fact of the traffic accident.