14:35
-3
USD 69.74
EUR 83.20
RUB 1.19
English

Passenger bus turns over on Almaty – Bishkek highway, two killed

Passenger bus turned over in a ditch on Almaty — Bishkek highway. Zakon.kz reported with reference to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Almaty region.

The traffic accident occurred near Uzynagash village today at about 8.00 at the 62nd kilometer of Almaty-Bishkek road. According to the information received, two people died at the scene. Ten people were taken to the hospital with various injuries, one minor was among them. Policemen continue to work at the scene.

The bus with 43 people was heading from Shymkent to Almaty. According to the preliminary version, 41-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle on the glaze ice.

Investigation was started on the fact of the traffic accident.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Two people killed in traffic accident in Kara-Dzhigach
Car turns over on Bishkek-Torugart road, child injured
Three people killed in traffic accident on Balykchy - Karakol road
Drunk driver kills 6-year-old girl, her aunt in crash
Three cars collide on Bishkek – Torugart road, victim reported
Truck turns over in Bishkek. Three injured including child reported
US Embassy car traffic accident: no injured registered
Traffic accident involving US Embassy car occurs in Bishkek
Policeman, who commits traffic accident driving drunk, sentenced to 10 years
Traffic accident in Issyk-Kul: Israeli citizen killed
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Over 307 million soms budgeted for 3rd World Nomad Games 2018 Over 307 million soms budgeted for 3rd World Nomad Games 2018
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region