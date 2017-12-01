16:28
New tariffs for electricity, heating in Kyrgyzstan to be presented in 2018

The State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex is developing a new tariff policy. The director of the State Agency, Taalaybek Nurbashev, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, until the end of 2017, tariffs for electricity and heating will not increase. «Calculations are being carried out and analysis is under way for 2018. After that we will introduce a new tariff policy. There are no figures so far, we need to analyze what were the comments and mistakes in the past tariff policy. This should be taken into account when developing a new document,» Taalaybek Nurbashev told.

Tariffs will not be raised till the end of the heating season. At present, the price of electricity is 77 tyiyns when consuming up to 700 kilowatt-hours per month, and 2.16 soms for kilowatt-hour when consuming above the norm. Kyrgyz citizens pay 1,134 soms per gigacalorie for heating.
