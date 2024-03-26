President instructs to decide on timing of abolition of heating subsidies

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a working meeting on the issue of reforming and modernization of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise under the Ministry of Energy. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President was told about technical and economic indicators, achieved results, as well as plans to optimize and reform the enterprise. Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev said that to date Kyrgyzteploenergo has 160 boiler houses on its balance sheet, which provide heat to 53,226 consumers throughout the country, 75 percent of them are the population.

He noted that at the end of 2023, as a result of the merger of regional branches, as well as improving the efficiency of the enterprise, net profit amounted to about 111 million soms. Taalaibek Ibraev said that due to the low tariff for the population, about 2 billion soms are allocated annually from the state budget as subsidies.

The President emphasized that corruption is still observed in the heat supply system. He recalled that while being a deputy of the Parliament he had repeatedly raised the issue of reforming the enterprise. Sadyr Japarov stressed the importance of promptly reviewing the activities of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise, increasing the responsibility of heads of local authorities and ensuring the efficiency of budget spending.

He emphasized that one of the criteria for evaluating the performance of mayors, heads of districts and plenipotentiary representatives of the President in the regions should be indicators on providing heat to consumers and bringing heat supply facilities to the self-sufficiency level.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to take a set of measures aimed at improving the efficiency of the heat supply system, and to set a deadline after which the payment of subsidies will be stopped.