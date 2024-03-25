16:27
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation

«I think that the integration of renewable energy sources and nuclear energy will make it possible in the future to achieve self-sufficiency and take a course, as 15 years ago, for the export of electricity,» Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said at the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has great opportunities for the construction of small hydroelectric power stations. Construction of 74-75 megawatts of small hydroelectric power plants began last year. This year it is planned to commission about 100 megawatts of capacity or more.

«Taking into account that we have agreements with neighboring countries on water regulation, we must now integrate water and energy regulation and capacity building. The issue of concluding an investment agreement with NovaWind company on wind farms has been worked out. In addition, CASA-1000 project is entering an active phase. This year we are finishing the construction of a 500 kilovolt transit power line. In winter, it is planned to use the line with Tajikistan for joint useful purposes. It is planned to build a 500 kilovolt power line to reach the XUAR (autonomous region of China). Documents are already close to signing on the construction of this line and the delivery of power to the PRC,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

He noted that the main problem of Kyrgyzstan’s energy system is covering winter deficits during peak load hours. «If we use solar, wind, nuclear energy during peak hours, then this issue will be resolved,» the official concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/289784/
views: 96
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to import 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May
Blackouts to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits
Power outages in Kyrgyzstan to stop from March 11 if it is warm
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Blackout schedules to be posted on social media
Number of power outages may increase in Kyrgyzstan from March 5
Popular
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
25 March, Monday
16:12
State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands range of services State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands ran...
16:02
Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation
15:38
Organized crime group member together with officials sells pastures in Osh city
15:31
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom agree to build small hydropower plants together
15:22
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan