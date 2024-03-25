Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation

«I think that the integration of renewable energy sources and nuclear energy will make it possible in the future to achieve self-sufficiency and take a course, as 15 years ago, for the export of electricity,» Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said at the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has great opportunities for the construction of small hydroelectric power stations. Construction of 74-75 megawatts of small hydroelectric power plants began last year. This year it is planned to commission about 100 megawatts of capacity or more.

«Taking into account that we have agreements with neighboring countries on water regulation, we must now integrate water and energy regulation and capacity building. The issue of concluding an investment agreement with NovaWind company on wind farms has been worked out. In addition, CASA-1000 project is entering an active phase. This year we are finishing the construction of a 500 kilovolt transit power line. In winter, it is planned to use the line with Tajikistan for joint useful purposes. It is planned to build a 500 kilovolt power line to reach the XUAR (autonomous region of China). Documents are already close to signing on the construction of this line and the delivery of power to the PRC,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

He noted that the main problem of Kyrgyzstan’s energy system is covering winter deficits during peak load hours. «If we use solar, wind, nuclear energy during peak hours, then this issue will be resolved,» the official concluded.