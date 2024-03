Hot water was turned off in some areas of Bishkek along with heating. Readers told 24.kg news agency.

«There is no hot water on Akhunbaev Street in the area of the Kyrgyz State Technical University. The radiators are also cold,» the city resident said.

There is no hot water in Tunguch microdistrict, in the area of Moskovskaya — Sovetskaya streets. According to the reader, the hot water supply was stopped this afternoon.

Heating to be turned off in the capital today.