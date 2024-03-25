18:35
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan

The structure of electricity consumption has been changing in Kyrgyzstan in recent years. Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev announced at the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, the population accounts for more than 50-55 percent of all electricity consumption. But this figure is declining.

«In recent years, the increase in electricity consumption has averaged 8-10 percent. There are more other consumers in this structure. The economy is developing, industry is also growing,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

Previously it was reported that approximately 80-85 percent of all electricity in the country is consumed by the population.
