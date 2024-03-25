16:26
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to import 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity

This year, taking into account the structure and growth of consumption, Kyrgyzstan plans to import 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev said at the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, last year the republic purchased 3.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

«But this puts a strain on the networks of neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. There are problems in winter, the regime is not fully regulated,» the official said.
link: https://24.kg/english/289770/
views: 143
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation
Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May
Blackouts to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits
Power outages in Kyrgyzstan to stop from March 11 if it is warm
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Blackout schedules to be posted on social media
Number of power outages may increase in Kyrgyzstan from March 5
Popular
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
25 March, Monday
16:12
State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands range of services State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands ran...
16:02
Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation
15:38
Organized crime group member together with officials sells pastures in Osh city
15:31
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom agree to build small hydropower plants together
15:22
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan