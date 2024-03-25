This year, taking into account the structure and growth of consumption, Kyrgyzstan plans to import 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev said at the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, last year the republic purchased 3.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

«But this puts a strain on the networks of neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. There are problems in winter, the regime is not fully regulated,» the official said.