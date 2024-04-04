Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held an extended working meeting on reforming Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise under the Ministry of Energy. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that, despite the measures taken to optimize the heat supply system, every year problematic issues arise in providing apartment buildings and social facilities with heat.

He emphasized that due to the deterioration of boiler houses, their efficiency decreases, which, in turn, leads to significant losses. Along with this, issues such as the lack of qualified specialists in the industry, the rising cost of energy resources, and corruption are causing problems.

In this regard, as the president noted, branches of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise, as well as heating and power plants in Bishkek and Osh, will be transferred to the balance of local government bodies. At the same time, heat supply facilities, as in previous years, will continue to receive subsidies from the republican budget for three years. After this time, boiler houses should become self-sufficient.

Sadyr Japarov focused on the need to increase the responsibility of local government bodies to the population and ensure effective management of energy enterprises. The evaluation of their activities would depend on the effectiveness of management of heat supply facilities, he said.

The head of state especially noted that the transfer of boiler houses will be phased with the full participation and assistance of the Ministry of Energy and specialists from energy companies.

He instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office to ensure strict control of preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter period, timely payment of budget funds and the purchase of fuel for heat supply facilities in full.