11:31
USD 89.35
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.97
English

Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held an extended working meeting on reforming Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise under the Ministry of Energy. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that, despite the measures taken to optimize the heat supply system, every year problematic issues arise in providing apartment buildings and social facilities with heat.

He emphasized that due to the deterioration of boiler houses, their efficiency decreases, which, in turn, leads to significant losses. Along with this, issues such as the lack of qualified specialists in the industry, the rising cost of energy resources, and corruption are causing problems.

In this regard, as the president noted, branches of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise, as well as heating and power plants in Bishkek and Osh, will be transferred to the balance of local government bodies. At the same time, heat supply facilities, as in previous years, will continue to receive subsidies from the republican budget for three years. After this time, boiler houses should become self-sufficient.

Sadyr Japarov focused on the need to increase the responsibility of local government bodies to the population and ensure effective management of energy enterprises. The evaluation of their activities would depend on the effectiveness of management of heat supply facilities, he said.

The head of state especially noted that the transfer of boiler houses will be phased with the full participation and assistance of the Ministry of Energy and specialists from energy companies.

He instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office to ensure strict control of preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter period, timely payment of budget funds and the purchase of fuel for heat supply facilities in full.
link: https://24.kg/english/290715/
views: 91
Print
Related
President instructs to decide on timing of abolition of heating subsidies
Heating shutdown in Bishkek: Some districts have no hot water
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek today
Heating season ends in Osh city
Number of private gas boiler houses increased in Bishkek
Complete stop of Bishkek HPP and Bishkekteploset for repairs planned this year
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Hot water and heat supply resumed in full
Non-domestic customers of Bishkekteploset to pay more for heat
Heating to be turned on in Bishkek on October 31
House heated with coal emits about 130 kilograms of pollutants per season
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
4 April, Thursday
11:28
Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be overhauled Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be ov...
11:23
Kyrgyzstan's pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow still closed and empty
11:08
Kyrgyzstan to spend 600 million soms on digitalization in 2024
11:04
Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities
10:41
Kyrgyzstan exports 42,200 tons of potatoes in 2023
3 April, Wednesday
17:41
Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek Tumanbaev