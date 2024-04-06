11:30
USD 89.34
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise to be reorganized by presidential decree

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «on some issues of the fuel and energy complex». The press service of the head of state reported.

The decision was made to organize effective management and optimize the activities of heat generating and heat supply enterprises, as well as to eliminate cross-subsidization of Electric Stations OJSC.

The Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted with:

  • Reorganization of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise by dividing and forming state-owned enterprises with the transfer to their balance sheet of the corresponding heat supply facilities and subsequent transfer to municipal ownership of local governments;
  • Transfer of heat supply facilities of the branches of Electric Stations OJSC: heating and power plants of Bishkek and Osh, Bishkekteploset to the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh by creating municipal heat supply enterprises on their basis;
  • Transfer of heat supply facilities with corresponding property complexes (assets), staffing, financing and obligations;
  • Taking the necessary measures to stop subsidizing heat supply enterprises until 2028;
  • To submit for consideration of the Parliament a bill aimed at placing within the competence of local government bodies, resolving issues of heat supply to the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/290941/
views: 134
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities
President instructs to decide on timing of abolition of heating subsidies
Heating shutdown in Bishkek: Some districts have no hot water
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek today
Heating season ends in Osh city
Number of private gas boiler houses increased in Bishkek
Complete stop of Bishkek HPP and Bishkekteploset for repairs planned this year
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Hot water and heat supply resumed in full
Non-domestic customers of Bishkekteploset to pay more for heat
Heating to be turned on in Bishkek on October 31
Popular
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos Foreigner blackmails girls in Bishkek with intimate videos
Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution Foreign agents law: President Sadyr Japarov promises no persecution
Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26 Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26
6 April, Saturday
10:14
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Ka...
10:02
Hospitals and polyclinics receive digital X-ray fluorography machines
09:49
Kamchybek Tashiev: 33 SCNS employees were fired for violation of laws
09:36
Temirov Live case: Arrest of Saipidin Sultanaliev extended until May 12
09:28
Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS employee extorting money from entrepreneurs detained
5 April, Friday
17:47
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online
17:36
Many corrupt officials will be behind bars by the end of the year – Tashiev
17:25
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers property worth $60 million to state
17:04
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved