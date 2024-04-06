Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise to be reorganized by presidential decree

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «on some issues of the fuel and energy complex». The press service of the head of state reported.
The decision was made to organize effective management and optimize the activities of heat generating and heat supply enterprises, as well as to eliminate cross-subsidization of Electric Stations OJSC.
The Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted with:
- Reorganization of Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise by dividing and forming state-owned enterprises with the transfer to their balance sheet of the corresponding heat supply facilities and subsequent transfer to municipal ownership of local governments;
- Transfer of heat supply facilities of the branches of Electric Stations OJSC: heating and power plants of Bishkek and Osh, Bishkekteploset to the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh by creating municipal heat supply enterprises on their basis;
- Transfer of heat supply facilities with corresponding property complexes (assets), staffing, financing and obligations;
- Taking the necessary measures to stop subsidizing heat supply enterprises until 2028;
- To submit for consideration of the Parliament a bill aimed at placing within the competence of local government bodies, resolving issues of heat supply to the population.