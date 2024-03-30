Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three substations

The branch of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC, Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise, will build three substations according to the capital construction work plan for 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the ministry, these are:

35 and 10 kilowatts in Deires village;

110, 35, 10 kilowatts in Zherge-Tal village, Aksy district;

35, 10 kilowatts in Zhany-Dyikan village, Suzak district.

In addition, an AT-3 transformer with a capacity of 125 MVA will be replaced by a 200 MVA one at the 220/110/10 kilowatt Torobaev substation.

«Since electricity consumption is growing every year, efforts are being made to introduce additional equipment capacity,» the Ministry of Energy noted.

Funds for the implementation of the work on the basis of the approved plan will be allocated by National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC.