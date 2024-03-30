10:52
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three substations

The branch of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC, Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise, will build three substations according to the capital construction work plan for 2024. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the ministry, these are:

  • 35 and 10 kilowatts in Deires village;
  • 110, 35, 10 kilowatts in Zherge-Tal village, Aksy district;
  • 35, 10 kilowatts in Zhany-Dyikan village, Suzak district.

In addition, an AT-3 transformer with a capacity of 125 MVA will be replaced by a 200 MVA one at the 220/110/10 kilowatt Torobaev substation.

«Since electricity consumption is growing every year, efforts are being made to introduce additional equipment capacity,» the Ministry of Energy noted.

Funds for the implementation of the work on the basis of the approved plan will be allocated by National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC.
link: https://24.kg/english/290313/
views: 96
Print
Related
New high-voltage Ak-Kula substation to be built near new hippodrome
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation
Kyrgyzstan plans to import 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May
Blackouts to continue in Kyrgyzstan
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits
Power outages in Kyrgyzstan to stop from March 11 if it is warm
Popular
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
30 March, Saturday
10:14
Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three substations Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three...
10:07
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023
09:59
Draft law on media: Officials to develop new document
09:50
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
09:44
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani awarded with medal of Muslims of Russia
29 March, Friday
18:08
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik state border
17:59
Inspector of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion from school principals
17:50
Two people killed in road accident on bypass road
17:45
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan