Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan advised to make fresh start

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan should make a fresh start. The Chairman of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov said today at a video conference with Astana.

«It seems to me that the Kazakh government should return to the visit made by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov to Astana after the situation began to become more complicated. It was a good move. Now we need to turn over the pages, start everything from scratch, return to that meeting of the two heads of government, when they agreed to create a working group to work out a roadmap,» he said.

«Our Prime Minister should receive an answer, because he took the first step, visited Astana. And it seems that his Kazakh counterpart agreed, they outlined coordinated actions. But they were not, unfortunately, agreed on the Yerevan site. It is necessary to establish a dialogue between Bishkek and Astana. And Vice Prime Ministers or Ministers of Economy should head the intergovernmental commission and start this work,» Tokon Mamytov added.

What was yesterday is history. We must go forward without looking back, taking into account our fraternal warm relations. Tokon Mamytov

«We are related peoples, and we have more global tasks — to ensure stability and security in the entire Central Asian region,» he concluded.

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said he was ready to negotiate with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.