Extremist from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 2 years in prison in Moscow

Babushkinsky court of Moscow sentenced Kubanychbek Sadyrov, native of Kyrgyzstan, one of the participants of extremist organization cell Tablighi Jamaat, to two years in a general-regime colony. TASS reported with reference to the press service of the court.
According to it, the case was reviewed according to special procedure.
The defendant was detained on December 22, 2016. The remaining eight defendants in the case, three of whom are alleged organizers, do not admit guilt in the incriminated crimes. Their case will be examined in a separate court proceeding.
The accused are citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. According to the FSB, they conducted ideological brainwashing of new supporters, studied forbidden literature, discussed plans to create the so-called caliphate on the territory of Russia. In the course of the searches, extremist literature, communication means, electronic media with job reports were confiscated from them.