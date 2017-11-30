Extremist from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 2 years in prison in Moscow

Babushkinsky court of Moscow sentenced Kubanychbek Sadyrov, native of Kyrgyzstan , one of the participants of extremist organization cell Tablighi Jamaat, to two years in a general-regime colony. TASS reported with reference to the press service of the court.

According to it, the case was reviewed according to special procedure.

The defendant was detained on December 22, 2016. The remaining eight defendants in the case, three of whom are alleged organizers, do not admit guilt in the incriminated crimes. Their case will be examined in a separate court proceeding.