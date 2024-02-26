17:17
Zamirbek Bazarbekov: Courts in Kyrgyzstan have not achieved independence

«If I say that the courts have achieved independence, it would be a mistake,» the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Zamirbek Bazarbekov said at a press conference.

He also added that reforms in the judicial system are carried out not only by the Supreme Court. This is systematic work.

«Along with success, there are also failures. I can’t say that judicial reform has reached a high level, but it is still ongoing in the system. In this regard, the first thing that is being done is to increase the salaries of judges and carry out rotation,» the head of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic added.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court Zamirbek Bazarbekov held a press conference on the results of the work of the judicial system in 2023.
