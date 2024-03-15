Batken resident distributes extremist materials on social media

A citizen was detained in Batken region for distributing extremist materials on the Internet. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The man set up an account on social media and distributed materials of an extremist and terrorist nature of the banned organization Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.

The examination confirmed that the materials he distributed contained prohibited ideology.

The suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old local resident. He supported the ideology of extremist and terrorist groups banned on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 332 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect’s cell phone was seized as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.