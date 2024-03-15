10:47
USD 89.51
EUR 97.91
RUB 0.98
English

Batken resident distributes extremist materials on social media

A citizen was detained in Batken region for distributing extremist materials on the Internet. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The man set up an account on social media and distributed materials of an extremist and terrorist nature of the banned organization Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.

The examination confirmed that the materials he distributed contained prohibited ideology.

The suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old local resident. He supported the ideology of extremist and terrorist groups banned on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 332 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect’s cell phone was seized as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/289090/
views: 122
Print
Related
Printing house producing extremist materials discovered in Issyk-Kul region
Man distributed extremist materials through social media in Batken
Members of banned Yakyn Inkar organization detained in Suzak district
Supporters of extremist organization detained in Chui region
Man buys extremist books at Osh market and gets in prison
Activity of Yakyn Inkar cell suppressed in Jalal-Abad
Resident of Chui region detained for posts on Facebook
Man detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
Ruslan Beknazarov sentenced to one year of probation
SCNS detains 3 women members of religious extremist organization
Popular
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance
Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
15 March, Friday
10:38
Acting Director of State Agency for Vehicle Registration appointed Acting Director of State Agency for Vehicle Registratio...
10:30
Kyrgyzstan’s PISA 2025 results may be worse than in 2009
10:21
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves at record level of $3.3 billion
10:13
Journalist Syuita Sourbaeva appointed deputy head of NTRK
10:03
Foreign agents law: Joint statement by EU Delegation, Embassies of 5 countries
14 March, Thursday
18:01
New head of Kochkor district of Naryn region appointed
17:53
President makes decision to replace head of Chui district
17:50
Head of Issyk-Ata district fired due to loss of trust
17:45
Representatives of NGOs ask President of Kyrgyzstan for meeting