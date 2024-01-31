19:36
Printing house producing extremist materials discovered in Issyk-Kul region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), together with the service for combating extremism and illegal migration of the Internal Affairs Department for Issyk-Kul region, carried out a court-authorized search of the residences of active members of Jeti-Oguz cell of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. The press center of the state committee reported.

According to it, various brochures belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, religious notebooks, as well as mobile phones were found at the addresses.

«A printing house was also discovered in the house of one of the members of the organization, where extremist materials were printed, which were later distributed among its members,» the SCNS said.

Investigative and operational activities continue, appropriate examinations have been ordered.
