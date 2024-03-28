Batken residents detained for distribution of extremist materials

A citizen was detained for distribution of materials of a religious extremist and terrorist organization on social media. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

According to the conclusion of the examination, the distributed materials belong to the religious extremist and terrorist organization Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, activities of which are prohibited in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 332 (Production and distribution of extremist materials) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 32-year-old resident of Uch-Korgon village, Kadamdzhai district, was detained as a suspect. He was handed over to investigative authorities.

In 2021, the suspect has been already prosecuted for financing terrorist activities. It is also known that his 34-year-old sister left for Syria in 2013.

As a result of investigative measures to identify other persons involved in the crime, 28-year-old resident of Kadamdzhai district was detained. He distributed extremist and terrorist materials on social media belonging to the terrorist organization Jamaat Al-Tawhid wal Jihad, banned in the Kyrgyz Republic. A criminal case was initiated under Article 332 (Production and distribution of extremist materials) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An investigation was conducted and the case was sent to court.