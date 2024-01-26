Man distributed extremist materials through social media in Batken

A citizen who distributed religious extremist materials through social media was detained in Btaken region. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to it, the suspect used audio materials belonging to an extremist and terrorist organization, which is banned in Kyrgyzstan, on a social media.

Four cell phones, 21 CDs and 14 books were seized during a search of the house of the resident of Batken region, 27.

A criminal case was opened under article 332 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The religious extremist materials were sent for examination. The investigation continues.